PNC wants Ramjattan as PM candidate so “yes men” AFC will likely concede, says Jagdeo

Leader of the Opposition, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo is asserting that Chairman of the Alliance for Change (AFC), Khemraj Ramjattan will more than likely be selected as the Prime Ministerial (PM) candidate to contest the upcoming General and Regional Elections with the coalition A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

Jagdeo made the disclosure at his weekly press briefing on Thursday stating that the selection was reportedly made based on recommendations from the People’s National Congress Reform (PNC/R).

According to the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) General Secretary AFC will once again confirm to its “Yes Man” status and give the PNC what they want.

“AFC this weekend will select its Prime Ministerial candidate… I will not be surprised if Ramjattan emerges as the Prime Ministerial candidate…that’s what PNC wants” Jagdeo said further.

Ramjattan at the press conference on Wednesday said that the matter is expected to come up this weekend at the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC).

“We’re not there at this stage in relation to that. All of that will have to be decided at national congress,” Ramjattan said when he was asked whether incumbent PM Moses Nagamootoo will return alongside David Granger as the Presidential Candidate of the APNU+AFC coalition at the upcoming polls.

In accordance with the 2015 ‘deal’ in the form of a Cummingsburg Accord between the two parties, AFC will have the Prime Ministerial position while the Presidential post goes to A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).

On Monday, President Granger was endorsed by his party, the PNC/R, to run for a second term. In fact, the PNC/R – the larger partner in five-party APNU – officially threw its support behind its leader via a letter from General Secretary Amna Ally.

Minister of State, Joseph Harmon on Thursday told reporters that the consensus among the five parties that makes up APNU is that Granger will return as the presidential candidate.

AFC has already indicated a willingness to support Granger as the Presidential candidate.