PNC/R General Secretary mum on Lawrence’s alleged remarks

General Secretary of the People National Congress Reform (PNC/R), Amna Ally when questioned about the alleged remarks made by Chairwoman of the party, Volda Lawrence at Congress Place during a District Convention on Wednesday evening did not confirm nor deny the remarks, but rather said she did not hear her say that.

Lawrence was quoted in a section of the media as saying, among other things, that her party should place more focus on providing jobs for friends and party supporters.

“The only friends I got is PNC so the only people I gon give wuk to is PNC and right now I looking for a doctor who can talk Spanish or Portuguese and ah want one that is PNC,” Lawrence who is also the Public Health Minister of the coalition Government allegedly told those present at the gathering.

When contacted by INews for a comment on the alleged statements and to ascertain if the remarks were reflective of the party’s position, Ally questioned whether this news entity heard Lawrence make the said remarks.

Further, when directed to the attributed quote, Ally responded: “Don’t ask me! Because I didn’t hear Miss Lawrence say so,” before abruptly ending the call.

Lawrence was at the time of the alleged remarks lambasting members of her party for inside bickering, which according to her, if not rectified, will cost the Coalition Government the 2020 General Elections.