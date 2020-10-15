PNC/R Executive Member Basil Blackman resigns from party over lack of consultations

Executive Member of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R) Basil Blackman has resigned from the party, citing his disappointment with the lack of consultations on a number of decisions.

“Several key decisions do not sit well with me and as such I feel as though the executive no longer serves its mandated purpose since decisions are made without consultation,” Blackman said in a letter of resignation to party General Secretary Amna Ally.

The letter was also sent to PNC/R Leader David Granger.

See full letter: