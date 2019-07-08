PNC members among President’s nominees for GECOM Chair

Members of the Peoples National Congress Reform (PNC/R) are among the unofficial nominees submitted by President David Granger to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for consideration for the post of GECOM Chairman.

These nominees include retired Justices James Patterson, Claudette La Bennet, Stanley Moore as well as economist, Aubrey Armstrong, attorney Kesaundra Alves and former Solicitor General Kim Kyte.

The President also proposed known PNC-affiliates Stanley Ming and Kads Khan.

The Constitution of Guyana stipulates that, when it comes to appointing a GECOM Chairman, the Opposition Leader must submit a list of nominees from which the President will choose a suitable candidate for the post.

The Opposition Leader has already submitted his list of 11 nominees. But the President, instead of commenting on those nominees, submitted his own list of 8 – even though it is not required under the Constitution.

Former Attorney General Anil Nandlall – who was one of the representatives on the Opposition’s team during a meeting with Government this afternoon – contended that the Head-of-State’s list includes highly political persons.

The former Attorney General reminded that the President wanted candidates who have judge-like qualities, persons who are impartial, those with integrity and above the political fray.

“If that is the president’s position…then one would expect him to reciprocate…but look at the names [he submitted],” Nandlall stated.