PNC executive, APNU/AFC GECOM commissioner among 66 national awardees

…GRA tax boss, Lincoln Lewis on list

The list of persons who will be given National Awards by President David Granger for the 50th Republican Anniversary is out and among those making the list is a People’s National Congress (PNC) executive and several known sympathisers of the ruling party – APNU/AFC.

According to the list which was released by the Ministry of the Presidency, People’s National Congress (PNC) executive Cheryl Sampson and party member Mark Archer will both be receiving the Golden Arrow of Achievement (GAA).

Sampson was elected to the 15-member PNC executive at the party’s biennial congress back in 2018. Sampson, a veteran teacher by profession, is a long-time member of the party and also served as a parliamentarian.

Archer is the current Communications Director at the Ministry of the Presidency and a former army officer, who served with the President in the Guyana Defence Force. Meanwhile, APNU/AFC-nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner, Charles Corbin will be receiving a Cacique Crown of Honor (CCH).

Trade unionist and General Secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU), Lincoln Lewis is also slated to receive the GAA. While Lewis’ contribution to trade unionism is well known, so too is his open advocacy for APNU/AFC ahead of the General and Regional Elections. Mark Benschop, another ardent supporter of the coalition Government, who was previously accused of treason, is also set to receive an award, this time a Medal of Service.

Another entrant on the list is Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner General Godfrey Statia.

Meanwhile, long-time Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh is also included on the list of awardees. They are both in line to receive the CCH.

Ambassador Charlene Phoenix, who was involved in the shakeup at the Foreign Affairs Ministry last year that saw her replacing former Director General Audrey Jardine-Waddell as the Ministry’s first Permanent Secretary, is also set to receive the CCH.

Other notable awardees include Anglican Bishop of Guyana, Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson; Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Chairman, retired Justice William Ramlall (CCH), Mother’s Union Worldwide President, Sheran Harper – wife of Guyanese cricket legend, Roger Harper; Police Service Commission Chairman, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe (CCH).

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle will be receiving the Disciplined Services Star. Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former F Division Commander, Kevin Adonis is slated to receive the Disciplined Services Medal.

 

 

Order of Roraima

  1. Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley

Order of Service

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

  1. The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson
  2. Dr Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat
  3. Dr Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin
  4. Edmond Montague Grant
  5. Professor John Edward Greene
  6. Dr Cecil Edward Harricharran
  7. Dr Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey
  8. Dr Dalgleish Joseph
  9. Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix
  10. Justice William Rajendra Ramlall
  11. Claude Augustus Saul
  12. Dr Nehaul Prashad Singh
  13. Paul Esmond Slowe
  14. Michael Orrin David Somersall
  15. Godfrey Steve Statia

Golden Arrow of Achievement

  1. Mark Anthony Archer
  2. Mavis Anita Benn
  3. Marlan Kwesi Cole
  4. Charles Mitroy Corbin
  5. Reverend Roshanna Gillis
  6. Catherina Penda Guyan
  7. Sheran Roxanna Harper
  8. Troy Henry
  9. Loris Emille Heywood
  10. Ranald Andrew Jacobs
  11. Pastor Richard Avert James
  12. Edward Jameson
  13. Zaida Joaquin
  14. Lincoln Brandon Lewis
  15. Frederick McWilfred
  16. Cita Indranie Pilgrim
  17. Cheryl Sampson
  18. Olive Beverly Sampson
  19. Varshnie Udho Singh
  20. Clinton Murphy Williams
  21. Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick

Medal of Service

  1. Wesley Adrian Benjamin
  2. Mark Anthony Benschop
  3. Paulette Patricia Bollers
  4. Terrence Glenberth Boston
  5. Donna Bowen
  6. Lucille Elaine Cadogan
  7. Beverly Clenkien
  8. Jenny Benn-Daly
  9. Ann Pamela Forde
  10. Gregory Douglas Fraser
  11. Claire Ann Goring
  12. Virgil Harding
  13. Phyllis Erica Jackson
  14. Glenyss Barbara James
  15. Jainarine Maraj
  16. Leon Randolph Mc Donald
  17. Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui
  18. Kissoon Dyal Persaud
  19. Premnauth Prashad
  20. Urica Yernesi Primus
  21. Deserdeen Roberts
  22. Kaylan Persaud Sharma
  23. Beverly Ann Somerset

Military Service Medal

  1. Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick
  2. Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael

Disciplined Services Star

  1. Chief Fire Officer, Marlon Anthony Gentle

Disciplined Services Medal

  1. Assistant Commissioner of Police,

Kevin Adonis

  1. Assistant Commissioner of Police,

Edgar Mortimer Thomas

  1. Deputy Chief Fire Officer,

Jacqueline Bonita Greene

