PNC executive, APNU/AFC GECOM commissioner among 66 national awardees

…GRA tax boss, Lincoln Lewis on list

The list of persons who will be given National Awards by President David Granger for the 50th Republican Anniversary is out and among those making the list is a People’s National Congress (PNC) executive and several known sympathisers of the ruling party – APNU/AFC.

According to the list which was released by the Ministry of the Presidency, People’s National Congress (PNC) executive Cheryl Sampson and party member Mark Archer will both be receiving the Golden Arrow of Achievement (GAA).

Sampson was elected to the 15-member PNC executive at the party’s biennial congress back in 2018. Sampson, a veteran teacher by profession, is a long-time member of the party and also served as a parliamentarian.

Archer is the current Communications Director at the Ministry of the Presidency and a former army officer, who served with the President in the Guyana Defence Force. Meanwhile, APNU/AFC-nominated Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Commissioner, Charles Corbin will be receiving a Cacique Crown of Honor (CCH).

Trade unionist and General Secretary of the Guyana Bauxite and General Workers Union (GB&GWU), Lincoln Lewis is also slated to receive the GAA. While Lewis’ contribution to trade unionism is well known, so too is his open advocacy for APNU/AFC ahead of the General and Regional Elections. Mark Benschop, another ardent supporter of the coalition Government, who was previously accused of treason, is also set to receive an award, this time a Medal of Service.

Another entrant on the list is Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA) Commissioner General Godfrey Statia.

Meanwhile, long-time Government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh is also included on the list of awardees. They are both in line to receive the CCH.

Ambassador Charlene Phoenix, who was involved in the shakeup at the Foreign Affairs Ministry last year that saw her replacing former Director General Audrey Jardine-Waddell as the Ministry’s first Permanent Secretary, is also set to receive the CCH.

Other notable awardees include Anglican Bishop of Guyana, Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson; Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Chairman, retired Justice William Ramlall (CCH), Mother’s Union Worldwide President, Sheran Harper – wife of Guyanese cricket legend, Roger Harper; Police Service Commission Chairman, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Slowe (CCH).

Meanwhile, Fire Chief Marlon Gentle will be receiving the Disciplined Services Star. Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former F Division Commander, Kevin Adonis is slated to receive the Disciplined Services Medal.

Order of Roraima

Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Amor Mottley

Order of Service

Cacique’s Crown of Honour

The Right Reverend Charles Alexander Davidson Dr Abraham Agustus Clemwood Fung-A-Fat Dr Neville Bhagwandeen Gobin Edmond Montague Grant Professor John Edward Greene Dr Cecil Edward Harricharran Dr Fawcett Anthony Jeffrey Dr Dalgleish Joseph Ambassador Charlene Alexis Phoenix Justice William Rajendra Ramlall Claude Augustus Saul Dr Nehaul Prashad Singh Paul Esmond Slowe Michael Orrin David Somersall Godfrey Steve Statia

Golden Arrow of Achievement

Mark Anthony Archer Mavis Anita Benn Marlan Kwesi Cole Charles Mitroy Corbin Reverend Roshanna Gillis Catherina Penda Guyan Sheran Roxanna Harper Troy Henry Loris Emille Heywood Ranald Andrew Jacobs Pastor Richard Avert James Edward Jameson Zaida Joaquin Lincoln Brandon Lewis Frederick McWilfred Cita Indranie Pilgrim Cheryl Sampson Olive Beverly Sampson Varshnie Udho Singh Clinton Murphy Williams Apostle Jason Clifton Yorrick

Medal of Service

Wesley Adrian Benjamin Mark Anthony Benschop Paulette Patricia Bollers Terrence Glenberth Boston Donna Bowen Lucille Elaine Cadogan Beverly Clenkien Jenny Benn-Daly Ann Pamela Forde Gregory Douglas Fraser Claire Ann Goring Virgil Harding Phyllis Erica Jackson Glenyss Barbara James Jainarine Maraj Leon Randolph Mc Donald Doreen Evelyn Blackman Ng-A-Qui Kissoon Dyal Persaud Premnauth Prashad Urica Yernesi Primus Deserdeen Roberts Kaylan Persaud Sharma Beverly Ann Somerset

Military Service Medal

Colonel Raul Kenneth Jerrick Lieutenant Colonel Denzil Walter Carmichael

Disciplined Services Star

Chief Fire Officer, Marlon Anthony Gentle

Disciplined Services Medal

Assistant Commissioner of Police,

Kevin Adonis

Assistant Commissioner of Police,

Edgar Mortimer Thomas

Deputy Chief Fire Officer,

Jacqueline Bonita Greene