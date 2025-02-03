PM underscores invaluable role of Chinese community in Guyana’s development 

Prime Minister Mark Phillips attended the Chinese Association of Guyana Chinese New Year Gala to celebrate the new lunar year, the Year of the Snake.

At the event, held last evening at the New Thriving Restaurant (Providence), Prime Minister Phillips welcomed the Year of the Snake and emphasised how the celebration embodies important values that resonate with Guyana’s multicultural society. He spoke of similarities in unity, family, strength, and the pursuit of prosperity while noting the alignment between Chinese cultural values and Guyanese societal principles.

“We celebrate the contributions, traditions, and values of the Chinese community that have enriched Guyana for generations. Therefore, such an occasion that encourages these tenets is highly welcomed by our people in Guyana, as they are values that are also ingrained in our society, which holds a rich multicultural mix of people.”

The Prime Minister noted that this cultural harmony has been reinforced by decades of diplomatic cooperation, as the Year of the Snake coincides with the 53rd anniversary of diplomatic relations between Guyana and the People’s Republic of China.

In reflecting on this partnership, Prime Minister Phillips highlighted China’s remarkable progress.

“The past year, 2024, has been one of transformation and achievement for China: its economy has rebounded and is on a steady trajectory, with GDP surpassing 130 trillion yuan. The country’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and technological advancement has also set a precedent for the world, with breakthroughs in artificial intelligence, quantum communications, and space exploration.”

Building on this foundation of mutual growth and respect, Prime Minister Phillips reaffirmed Guyana’s commitment to exploring new opportunities and strengthening bilateral ties, noting that the collaboration has fostered stronger economic growth, benefitting both nations and the global community.

The Prime Minister also recognised that the celebration not only marked a new lunar year, but also served as a testament to the invaluable role of the Chinese community in Guyana’s development. “To our Chinese community here in Guyana, your contributions are highly cherished and valued in all areas.

From the traditions, civic engagement, education, knowledge exchange and cultural enrichment, Guyana is blessed to have these traits as part of our heritage.”

Prime Minister Phillips, was joined by his wife, Mrs Mignon Bowen-Phillips; Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai and Minister of Labour, Joseph Hamilton.

