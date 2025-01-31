PM Phillips says APNU+AFC neglected its own

The PPP/C’s massive track record of delivering tangible results and developing underserved communities extends beyond coastal development and touches every citizen across Guyana.

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips echoed this sentiment and boasted the unmatched accomplishments of the government particularly in communities that the APNU+AFC claims to be its stronghold.

While contributing to the budget debates in the National Assembly on Thursday, PM Phillips said the APNU+AFC tremendously neglected Region Ten, an area it consistently refers to as underserved by the PPP/C.

In spite of the region’s strong political lean towards the opposition, the government has injected billions to transform communities there into blossoming hubs for agricultural productivity and economic prosperity.

The prime minister cited the Soesdyke/Linden and Linden to Lethem highways, the Wismar Bridge project and the substantial funding pumped into agriculture as evidence of the government’s unbiased approach to national progress.

“Our mission remains to secure continued economic growth, empower our people and lay a foundation of sustainability that will endure for generations to come,” the prime minister stated.

He said the PPP/C restored hope and improved many lives in Region Ten and reiterated the government’s commitment to inclusive development.

“These successes are underpinned by our government’s vision to ensure Guyana’s oil wealth benefits all citizens which is evident in robust infrastructure development, cash grant initiatives and monumental advancements in healthcare and education,” the prime minister told the National Assembly.

He highlighted key achievements of the government including 60,000 new jobs, 40,000 house lots distributed, and thousands of young people graduating through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL) scholarships.

He compared the PPP/C’s progress with the opposition’s historical struggles and noted that the Amaila Falls project failed due to “mismanagement.”

PM Phillips expressed confidence in the gas-to-energy project’s success, promising reduced electricity costs.

Tremendous headway has already been made in providing electricity to scores of communities across the length and breadth of Guyana.

The prime minister declared budget 2025 as a roadmap to a brighter future that ensures economic security and prosperity for all. (DPI)

