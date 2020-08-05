PM Phillips in charge of energy, telecoms & information sectors, CDC & others

Prime Minister Brigadier (retired) Mark Phillips will be responsible for several major sectors in the country including energy and telecommunications.

He will also be in charge of the government information sector as well as a member of the Defence Board and the leader of government’s business in Parliament.

Furthermore, he will be overlooking the Civil Defence Commission (CDC).

Being in charge of the energy sector would mean he will be responsible for agencies like the Department of Energy, Guyana Power and Light, and Guyana Energy Agency.

Regarding the information sector, this would translate to oversight of agencies like the State-owned media.

The Prime Minister is also expected to have a lead role in the government’s COVID-19 response initiatives.