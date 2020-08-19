PM Mottley congratulates President Ali; expresses desire to further strengthen relations

Barbados Prime Minister, Mia Mottley, has congratulated President Irfaan Ali and expressed a desire to engage him in discussions aimed at further strengthening relations between the two nations.

In a congratulatory letter to President Ali, Prime Minister Mottley states: “I am confident that under your leadership Guyana will pursue ways of addressing the many challenges that will confront it, particularly in a post-COVID-19 era.”

The Prime Minister further noted that Barbados regards highly the long-binding ties between the two nations.

“Barbados highly regards the deep and lasting ties that exist between our two countries and which bind us both bilaterally and as sister members of the Caribbean Community. Guyanese have long contributed to the development of Barbados since before our independence, as Barbadians have contributed to the development of Guyana. Our collaboration is therefore natural and well-founded in our shared history,” she said.

Prime Minster Mottley further said she is looking forward to meeting soon with President Ali “to discuss ways in which we could further strengthen our relationship. The people and government of Barbados wish you, your family and the government and people of Guyana good health as we continue to battle the COVID- 9 pandemic.”

PM Mottley was among several CARICOM Leaders who were very vocal in their call for the will of the people to be respected in Guyana.

Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr Ralph Gonsalves had praised the work of her “brilliant leadership” as Chair of CARICOM more particularly, her efforts in attempting to resolve the political impasse in Guyana in spite of the “unwarranted” attacks against her by certain elements “who ought to know better”.

“Her helpful initiatives [to] assist in the preservation of democracy in Guyana within the terms of the CARICOM Charter of Civil Society will be long remembered, despite unwarranted, vulgar and opportunistic criticisms of her from jaundiced sources who ought to know better,” Gonsalves had said.

PM Mottley had made it clear that there are certain democratic values the region stands for based on the CARICOM Charter of Civil Society, a main one being the holding of free and fair elections.