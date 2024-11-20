PM Modi arrives in Guyana for historic three-day State visit

President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali welcomed the Prime Minister of India, the Honourable Shri Narendra Modi, Tuesday night, at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport.

The Prime Minister was joined by his high-level delegation of government officials.

President Ali was joined by Prime Minister, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Hugh Todd, the Indian High Commissioner to Guyana Dr Amit Telang, and other government officials.

It is anticipated that the two leaders will discuss a wide range of topics, with a focus on military cooperation and tackling the problems caused by climate change.

The two countries also agreed to create working groups in agriculture and food production, information and communications technology, energy, ayurvedic and wellness, natural medicine and development, and defence, among other areas to further the bilateral cooperation agenda.

During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will engage in summit-level bilateral discussions with President Ali.

Additionally, he will co-chair the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana, alongside Prime Minister of Grenada, Dickon Mitchell, and President Ali.

PM Modi is also scheduled to address the National Assembly, the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana.

PM Modi’s visit to Guyana comes at the invitation of President Ali. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Guyana in 56 years.

This visit underlines the historically robust relations between India and Guyana. The two nations established diplomatic relations on May 26, 1966.

Since then, the two nations have engaged in a thriving programme of economic, scientific, technical, and cultural cooperation, with the Indian government providing Guyana with substantial development assistance.

The two nations have been directly connected in mutual investments in sustainable development and renewable energy.

Guyana has also received lines of credit from India for a number of developmental initiatives, including the building of roads, bridges, and hospitals.

In January 2023, President Ali visited India as the Chief Guest at the 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, where he was awarded the Pravasi Bharatiya Samman.

