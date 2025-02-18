PM meets with One Communications Guyana to discuss service-related issues

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips convened a meeting with Mr Richard Stanton, Deputy CEO of One Communications Guyana, and his team to discuss the recent service disruption that affected some mobile customers.

During the meeting, One Communications (Guyana) briefed the Prime Minister on the technical issue encountered. Mr Stanton explained that the service disruption was caused by a planned technical upgrade and critical system maintenance procedures necessary to aid long-term service improvements.

He said that the activities were intended to be seamless. However, unexpected challenges arose during the process, leading to disruption.

One Communications assured the Prime Minister that its technical teams were immediately mobilised and worked to resolve the issues.

Prime Minister Phillips, who is responsible for the Telecommunications sector, while acknowledging the necessity of periodic system upgrades, emphasised his expectation that technical challenges are addressed expeditiously so as to minimise service disruption to customers. He was also keen to note that reliable telecommunications infrastructure is fundamental to the welfare of citizens.

The Prime Minister’s Office is advising the public, especially those affected by service disruptions that they can submit formal complaints to the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

The Prime Minister was joined by the Director of the Telecommunications Agency (Ag), Mr. Chinsammy Christmah, and Ms. Yolanda Lamott, who is responsible for technical analysis.

