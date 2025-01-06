PM Justin Trudeau announces resignation

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that he has “one regret” as he announced he intends to resign — and that is the the country’s election process.

“If I have one regret, particularly as we approach this election — well, probably many regrets that I will think of,” Trudeau said. “But I do wish we’d been able to change the way we elect our governments in this country so that people could simply choose a second choice, or a third choice on the same ballot.”

Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau has said that the country’s parliament will be suspended until March 24 while a new leader is chosen.

“Parliament has been paralyzed for months after what has been the longest session of a minority parliament in Canadian history,” he said.

“This morning, I advised the Governor General that we need a new session of parliament. She has granted this request, and the House will now be prorogued until March 24.”

Trudeau will remain prime minister in a caretaker capacity until a new leader is chosen. [CNN]

