PM hails China as “powerhouse” in manufacturing and innovation

Prime Minister, Brigadier Mark Phillips on Thursday hailed the People’s Republic of China as a “powerhouse for manufacturing, exporting, innovation, new technologies and agricultural prosperity”, and said that Guyana stands ready to strengthen bilateral ties with the country towards mutually beneficial outcomes.

He was at the time delivering remarks on the occasion of the 71st Anniversary of the Founding of the People’s Republic of China – also called National Day, according to a statement from the PM’s office.

The Prime Minister Phillips said that Guyana’s relationship with the People’s Republic of China spans 48 years of economic, cultural, diplomatic and political exchanges and that the country has made generous investments in key areas of Guyana’s development, such as “road expansion projects and technology-driven projects aimed at developing a SMART city for Guyana through enhanced health, security and educational facilities”.

“As we look to the future, there remains much potential in these and other areas of bilateral cooperation and Guyana stands ready to deepen these ties while strengthening the friendly relationship between our two countries,” Phillips was quoted as saying.

He congratulated the People’s Republic of China on reaching the milestone of its 71st Anniversary and reiterated the importance of friendly relations between the two countries.