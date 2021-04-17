PM Gonsalves receives relief aid from Guyana; lauds Guyana’s generosity

The vessel carrying emergency supplies donated by Guyana arrived at Port Kingstown, St Vincent and the Grenadines this morning.

SVG Prime Minister, Dr Hon Ralph Gonsalves, was on hand to welcome the crew and took the opportunity to address the media during which he thanked the Government and people of Guyana for their generosity.

“Guyana went through some difficult times… The way we have assisted Guyana… I used to always say in the days when things were a little more difficult in Guyana that Guyana would be the head cornerstone in CARICOM. It’s also like biblical prophecy being fulfilled,” PM Gonsalves posited.

He added, “I thank the government and people of Guyana from the bottom of my heart. And I also thank my friend, President Irfaan Ali; he has such a good heart. I want to say that with this renewed bond of friendship and this act of immense solidarity, one cannot help but remember reading in the bible about the ‘good samaritan’.”

PM Gonsalves was accompanied by Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hon Keisal Peters, and the Director of NEMO, Ms Michelle Forbes.

The Honorary Consul of Guyana to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Nigel Russel, also spoke to the media.

This first shipment contains 350 tonnes of varied needs including water, water storage containers, sugar, rice, peas, chowmein, sanitisers, detergents, disinfectant, personal care items and supplies for infants.

Additionally, a 20-foot container of water from Guyana is also on the way to the volcano-ravaged island.

President Irfaan Ali has already said on several occasions that Guyana’s support to St Vincent will be continuous – a commitment which was welcomed by PM Gonsalves this morning.

In fact, another shipment of items is being prepared for departure from Guyana next Monday that would include water, sugar, rice, assorted food items and personal care and hygiene items.