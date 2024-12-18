PM discusses local investment opportunities with Australia’s Macquarie Bank

Prime Minister Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips met with executives from Barson Strategy Group (BSG) and Macquarie Group at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street.

The visiting delegation included Financial Chief of Barson Strategy Group and Managing Member of Gencap & Co Mr Roy Ellis; Vice President of LATAM Private Credit at Macquarie Group, Mr Tales Fontes; Managing Director and Head of Latin America Private Credit at Macquarie Group, Ms Catalina Hayata; Director of Government Affairs at BSG, Mr Gabriel Lugo and AmCham Guyana, Mr Richard Leo.

Discussions focused on the Macquarie Group’s potential involvement in Guyana’s local economy, focusing on access to capital and principal investment opportunities in mining, energy, oil and gas, and infrastructure sectors.

The Macquarie Group’s (Macquarie Bank) is an Australian multinational investment banking and financial services group operating in asset management, retail and business banking, wealth management, leasing and asset financing, market access, commodity trading, renewables development, specialist advice, access to capital and principal investment.

