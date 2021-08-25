Plans in the pipelines to increase Region 1 water supply coverage

A recent assessment of the Water Systems in Mabaruma and surrounding villages in Region One, has highlighted the need for an expansion of the distribution network and hours of supply so as to increase the water supply coverage.

The assessment was conducted during a two-day visit to the Region on August 17 and 18 by GWI Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Shaik Baksh and a team of technical officials. The areas visited were Yarakita, Kamwatta, White Water, Hosororo Falls and Khan’s Hill.

In Yarakita, GWI committed to improving their water coverage to 95 percent, as opposed to the current 70 percent. This entails inspecting the well and possibly upgrading the solar panels to extend the pumping capacity to farther areas, including the migrants’ settlement.

GWI, with support from UNICEF and UNDP, is also looking at repairing an existing hand pump in the settlement area. The village currently depends on a rain water harvesting system that was set up by UNICEF under the Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme.

The team also visited the Community Health Post in Yarakita and committed to rectifying its line network, since the Health Worker there complained of receiving inconsistent water supply. This was due to internal plumbing issues as well as a lack of monitoring of the water supply system on the part of the Community Service Officers (CSOs). GWI also promised to place a hand washing sink at the entrance of the building.

To this end, Mr. Baksh pointed to the need to establish programs for the monitoring and maintenance of the systems. GWI has embarked upon a training seminar for Community Service Officers to operate and regulate the system. This forms part of a partnership between GWI and the Ministry of Amerindian Affairs.

“I’m not satisfied that we’re there as yet and whilst we have done some training already, it has to be more intense and we intend to return to ensure that training is delivered to all these communities so that the systems are properly maintained. If not, the level of service would decline and it would not be in the best interest of the residents”, the CEO noted.

This training will benefit Yarakita and Kamwatta and is being facilitated by GWI Officer in Charge of Region 1, Mr. Richard Robinson. According to Mr. Robinson, the wells are producing at their maximum capacity but inconsistent weather patterns affect the functionality of the solar panels, thus resulting in an intermittent water supply to residents.

He explained however that with the training of the CSOs and regular monitoring of the systems, their hours of service is expected to improve significantly.

Robinson also highlighted plans for the extension of the distribution network in parts of Mabaruma, which would allow areas that never received water supply to benefit.

Meanwhile, over at Khan’s Hill, Robinson noted a resistivity logging exercise was recently conducted, paving the way for a new well to be drilled to supply the area for the first time. He also said, “Preparation is being made to possibly restore a well found in the Arakuru, White Water area. If the technical team deems it fit, residents should be able to receive water later this year.”

At the Hosororo falls, GWI is eyeing a water source that can supply Central Mabaruma.

GWI’s CEO stated that “Since 2013 when I was CEO at GWI, I looked at that and I was optimistic it could be tapped. However work has to be done to ensure the sustainability of the water source and the idea is to bring the water up through the solar systems or other means…to supply the whole of Mabaruma.