Plaisance woman charged with murder of reputed husband

The Plaisance woman who allegedly stabbed her husband to death on Sunday last was on Wednesday arraigned at the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court charged with the capital offence of murder.

Melissa Playter, 25, of Prince Williams Street Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD) was not allowed to plead to the indictable offence which alleged that she on December 2, murdered Victor Roberts.

The young mother of three children appeared unrepresented and as such was remanded to prison to reappear on January 17, 2018.

Playter allegedly stabbed Roberts once to his chest on the day of the incident when the two were said to be fighting.

Neighbours however, reported that the young woman was the victim of constant physical abuse at the hands of the now dead man whom she shared one of her children with.