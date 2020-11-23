Plaisance woman beaten, robbed by armed bandits

A woman from Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD), is now nursing minor injuries about her body after she was beaten and robbed by armed bandits on Saturday evening.

The victim, 28-year-old Koretta Otho, a flight agent of Prince William St Plaisance, ECD, was reportedly standing on a bridge in front of her home at about 22:00h when she was confronted by two men – one of whom was armed with a handgun.

At the time, she had in her possession a handbag containing her mobile phone, a quantity of cash and other valuables.

The victim reportedly told Police that her handbag was valued at some $9000 while her mobile phone costs $45,000. She also had $31,000 in the bag.

The armed bandit hit the woman about the body as his accomplice demanded that she hand over her valuables.

She reportedly refused and the bandits retaliated by further dealing the woman several blows about the face and chest. During the ordeal, the men relieved the woman of her bag and made good their escape on pedal cycles.

The matter was reported to the police and the injured woman was taken to a medical facility where she was treated and sent away.

A statement was taken and the police are on the hunt for the two suspects who fit the description given by the victim.