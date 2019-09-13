Plaisance teen stabbed to death

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 15-year-old lad of Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

The incident occurred at around 16:00hrs on Thursday at Graham Street, Plaisance, ECD.

Dead is Derril Wong.

Initial investigations have revealed that the deceased and the suspect were in a yard when an argument ensued.

Wong was found with stab wounds about his body. He was rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The suspect is in custody assisting with this investigation.