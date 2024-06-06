Plaisance market tarmac to be completed in 2 weeks

Fifty vendors currently plying their trade along the Plaisance, East Coast Demerara corridor will be relocated to the market tarmac within two weeks.

This effort is the commitment made by Vice President, Dr Bharrat Jagdeo to facilitate the smooth progress of the ongoing East Coast Demerara Public Road widening and improvement project. This will also ensure that the livelihoods of local vendors remain intact.

With the impending advancement of the project, Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill told the Department of Public Information (DPI) on Tuesday that the relocation aims to provide a conducive environment for vendors to conduct their business seamlessly, seven days a week.

“So what is taking place here is us keeping good faith on the commitment we made to the people of Plaisance and the vendors that we will provide a space for them. So that they will not be put out of bread and they will not be put out of business,” Minister Edghill emphasised.

Underscoring the swift action taken by contractor, China Railway First Group to complete the tarmac, the public works minister assured that every effort will be implemented to complete the widening project within its stipulated timeline.

However, issues of persons occupying the government reserves exist and will be addressed over the weekend.

“We [government] are dealing with it in groups, dealing with the individuals and getting the right away cleared. We are getting the project moving without confrontation, without confusion and we want to thank the people for their cooperation so far because this is a very important project and we want it to keep moving,” the minister emphasised.

The transformative project commenced on June 23, 2023, and is expected to be completed by July 23, 2025.

It is part of the government’s broader vision of enhancing road networks to promote connectivity and accessibility countrywide. (DPI)

