Plaisance electrician jailed for stealing streetlights

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On September 24, 2024, during an outreach held by the Minister of Housing and Water, Mr Collin Croal, and the Central Housing and Planning Authority at La Bonne Intention (LBI) Housing Scheme, residents reported the theft of street lights from the LBI Young Professional Housing Scheme, East Coast Demerara. The matter was brought to the attention of the Police where a report was made.

On September 26, 2024, following an investigation and intelligence received, Police arrested Sharmo Jones, a 34-year-old Electrician from Plaisance Squatting Area, East Coast Demerara. He admitted to stealing the street lights and installing them in various areas. The Police managed to recover 24 stolen street lights, and Jones was taken into custody.

On September 27, 2024, Jones was charged with the offence of Simple Larceny, Contrary to Section 164 of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

He appeared before Magistrate A. Gibbs at the Sparendaam Magistrate Court, pleaded guilty, and was sentenced to one (1) year in prison

