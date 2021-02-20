Pizza Hut opens 8th branch at CJIA

Pizza Hut Guyana has opened its latest outlet at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) in Timehri.

Located within the departures’ terminal, this franchise’s newest outlet, which is its eight branch in Guyana, will cater to outgoing passengers as well as employees.

According to a release from the CJIA on Friday, Public Works Minister Bishop Juan Edghill welcomed the move by Corum Group Guyana.

“We are extremely delighted that Pizza Hut Guyana has expanded its’ brand to the Cheddi Jagan International Airport. We believe that this investment is an expression of confidence in our economy,” he noted.

Minister Edghill added that it is also an indication of what is to come, as the Government looks to increase the passenger experience by adding additional food and dining options.

Meanwhile, Managing Director of Corum Group, Clairmont Cummings, said he is delighted to have this opportunity to expand his business to CJIA.

He believes that the opening of Pizza Hut will provide travelers and airport staff with food options that are fast, convenient, and delicious.

According to Cummings, some 23 jobs were created as a result of the new location.