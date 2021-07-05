Pistol and live rounds stolen from retired cop

A 59-year-old male retired police officer along with a 48-year-old female inspector and a 37-year-old woman on Sunday became victims of theft which occurred at Dakara Creek, Wismar, Linden, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The trio had gone to the creek to swim at around 15:00hrs. The retired cop parked his motorcar on top of a hill, leaving his firearm in the glove compartment. Other valuables belonging to him and the other victims were left in the car.

The group went down to the creek which is located about 75ft away from where the car was parked.

When they returned to the vehicle some two hours later, the trio noticed that a window was broken and their valuables missing.

Among the missing items are a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and magazine with 10 live 9mm rounds, cellphones, reading glasses, bank cards, clothing, and cash.