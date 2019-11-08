Pirates nabbed in Suriname remanded to prison

Two more men were today remanded to prison for the murder of four fishermen last month.

The two young men were nabbed in Suriname and were recently deported to Guyana.

O’Brian Fraser, 21, of Lot 66 Eversham Village, Corentyne and Anonth Boodrage, also 21, of Lot 97 Belvedere Village, Corentyne made their first court appearance at the Albion Magistrates’ Court where they were not required to plead to the indictable charge.

They were remanded to prison.

Authorities in Suriname had been following the issue since it was confirmed that pirates had attacked “Sara 1”— a fishing vessel from the Corentyne.

The men were slapped with charges earlier this week for entering the neighbouring country without declaring themselves to immigration officials there.

On October 30, wanted bulletins were issued for the duo.

Commander of Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne), Senior Superintendent Calvin had explained that the overseas cops and local Police were working hand-in-hand to ensure that the men are caught.

On October 5, the fishermen left a wharf at Number 65 Village for sea aboard “Sara 1” – a fishing vessel owned by Sharanand Rabindranauth of Number 68 Village, Corentyne.

Two bodies were subsequently found; two are yet to be located.

Dead are Kawal Kissoon, called “Ajai”, of Letter Kenny, Corentyne, Berbice and 20-year-old Otto Lamar Petrie of Miss Phoebe Village, Port Mourant, Berbice.

The other two fishermen are Marvin Tamesar, also called “Buddy” and “Bin Laden”, 20, of Miss Phoebe Village and Vishnu Seeram, called “Kevin”, 20, of the same village.

INews understands that the perpetrators, who were in another fishing boat ventured over to the “Sara 1” with the intention of stealing the fish that the now dead men had caught.

The suspects proceeded to demand that the men hand over the catch as they attacked the four fishermen, but the victims reportedly fought back which led to the murders.

According to a source, the suspects confessed that after the confrontation on board “Sara 1”, they threw the men overboard, before snatching their loot and making good their escape.

Three persons have already been charged in connection with the crime. They are Lennox Grimmond, 38, Suresh Sundat, 22, and Narine Dhanrajh, 30.