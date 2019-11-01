Pinktober grants available for NGOs

After a month-long calendar of activities through the GTT Pinktober initiative, the company is calling on all nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) to apply for money through the Pinktober Fund.

According to a press statement, the money is available to be disbursed in the form of grants to various NGOs across Guyana upon application to the company.

Organisations requesting grants must fit within the basic guidelines set by the company, which include completed application form, most recent financial statement or audit, TIN certificate, quotations for products and services and summary of successfully completed projects (where applicable).

The requests will then be reviewed and approved, said Pinktober Coordinator, Diana Gittens.

Gittens explained that the priority areas include cancer prevention and awareness/education, access to diagnosis, treatment and care (and aftercare), palliation and patient navigation. “Cancer patients in need of funds can indicate their interest to one of the NGO’s who would have accessed funds for cancer treatment and care,” Gittens stated.

Names of organisations which would have benefited from these grants will be published.

GTT has decided to disburse monies in the form of small, medium and large grants. The small grant will start at $50,000-$200,000, medium $200,000-$500,000 and the large grant from $500,000 to $1 million.

“Grants can exceed $1 million if the scope of the project includes several priority areas and caters to the needs of populations across several communities. However, cancer-related organisations established for less than 2 years before applying for grants will be subject to increased monitoring and may be eligible for small and medium grants,” Gittens explained.

Organisations can apply for grants through GTT by sending requests to PR Manager Jasmin Harris at [email protected] NGOs and cancer foundations are encouraged to follow the necessary guidelines to acquire the grants. “It is GTT’s hope that all affected will be able to access treatment and aftercare necessary to restore health. It is our intention that these funds will meet the people who need it most.”