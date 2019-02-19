Pilot, policeman rescued after plane crashes at Canal No. 2 Polder

A policeman and a pilot of the Cessna Aircraft that crashed at Canal Number 2 Polder, West Bank Demerara were rescued late last evening and are presently receiving medical attention a facility in Georgetown.

The pilot has been identified as Lincoln Gomez while the policeman is Michael Grimond who is stationed at Eteringbang, Region Seven.

The pilot reported sustained a broken jaw and the policeman suffered a broken leg.

Based on information received, the two were transporting the body of the Director of Kaikan Bible School, Christopher Matthews who died after falling off a mountain.

It was reported that the plane crashed after the fuel ran out. After several hours, the two men were rescued. The single engine Cessna 182 aircraft has been completely wrecked. Investigations are ongoing.