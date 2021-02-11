PI to be conducted into misconduct charges against Roxanne Myers

The charges of misconduct in public office against Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DECO), Roxanne Myers will be the subject of a Preliminary Inquiry (PI) which, when concluded, will decide if there is sufficient evidence to commit her to stand trial in the High Court. This was the ruling of Magistrate Leron Daly.

Myers’ lawyer, Nigel Hughes had earlier laid over submissions to Magistrate Daly asking that the two charges against his client remain indictable which would require the Magistrate to conduct a PI to decide if there is evidence to have a trial. When the case was called on Thursday, Magistrate Daly upheld the submissions made by Hughes.

Myers was not required to plead to the indictable charges, which stated that she wilfully misconducted herself in declaring fraudulent results from the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections, between the period of March 4 and 14, 2020. She was placed on $150,000 for each charge, amounting to $300,000.

Myers was arrested in early October 2020, after she surrendered at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, moments before a wanted bulletin was issued for her. At that time, the Police had said that they were trying for over a month to question her in relation to its ongoing probe of electoral fraud following the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Prosecutions has given oral notice of her intention to appeal the decision of the Magistrate.