PI into Night Club ‘beating’ commences with VC’s testimony

The Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the attempted murder of Romario Baljeet who was mercilessly beaten by businessman, Imran Khan at a popular Main Street, Georgetown Night Club commenced on Thursday at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court.

The matter commenced with the testimony of the virtual compliant (VC), Baljeet before Magistrate Leron Daly. Apart from the chief witness, 18 others are expected to testify during the PI Hearing.

Upon completion of the PI, the court will determine if there is enough evidence to send the case to the high court for trail.

However, on Thursday, Baljeet testified that on the morning of October 28, 2018, he heard what appeared to be gunshots and upon making his way to the gate, he saw Khan and another man identified as Kevin also called “Fatman’ standing next to a Silver Grey BMW Motorcar.

He recalled walking between the two men as he made his way to his vehicle but it was at this time, he felt one blow to the back of his head and as he turned around, he saw the accused, Khan.

Khan, he told the court dealt him two lashes to his head and face causing him to fall to the ground.

On the ground, Khan continued to punch him to the body especially the face but despite him attempting to crawl away, the accused continued to assault him. He also related that he along with bystanders begged Khan to stop hitting him but he refused to listen.

He however, managed to crawl and held onto a metal gate but Khan further kicked him to his face and ultimately his head kept hitting the gate.

Standing in the witness box, with his face barely peeking through the vents, he remembered that after a while, he started to see ‘dark’.

He later woke up at the Woodlands Hospital. He is being represented by attorney, Latchmi Rahamat while Khan is being represented by a high profile team consisting of former chancellor of the judiciary, Carl Singh.