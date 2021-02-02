PI into murder of Better Hope moneychanger, daughter continues tomorrow

Following directives from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Magistrate Alisha George presiding at the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Courts will on Wednesday proceed with the Preliminary Inquiry (PI) into the murder of Better Hope, East Coast Demerara money changer Aaron Latchman and his daughter Arianna Latchman.

The PI had been stalled for several months after 25-year-old Mark Rufina, one of the five men charged with the killings, escaped from the Lusignan Prison between October 20 and October 21, 2020. The murder accused remains on the run. In light of the circumstances, Magistrate George instructed the Police prosecutor to seek legal advice on the way forward.

The others charged with the murders are 37-year-old Paul Chan, called “Anthony”, a bus conductor of Dennis Street, Sophia, Greater Georgetown; 44-year-old Troy Abrams, called “Rasta Man”, a vendor of Middle Street, Agricola, East Bank Demerara (EBD); 37-year-old Lloyd Sadloo of Mocha Arcadia, EBD; and 41-year-old Sean Thomas, called “Yankee”, an electrician of William Street, Kitty, Georgetown.

It was reported that on the day of the murder, on July 4, 2019, both Aaron and his 19-year-old daughter had just returned to their Lot 58 Robert Street, Better Hope, East Coast Demerara home when they were attacked by armed men. It is being alleged that the men in question had reportedly held the man and his daughter at gunpoint and took them into the upper flat of their home, where they demanded money.

Upon receiving the bag that contained an undisclosed amount of cash, the men then shot the money changer and his daughter before escaping from the scene. Shortly after, the businessman and his daughter were rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

Sometime later, a motor car that belonged to the dead businessman that was used by the bandits was found at Front Road, La Penitence, Georgetown. During a search of the vehicle, an illegal firearm and several rounds of ammunition were found.

Two of the accused murderers – Abrams and Sadloo – were arrested and placed before the court before for varying offences ranging from robbery under arms to trafficking in narcotics. In fact, in 2016, Abrams was found guilty and sentenced to five years in prison for robbery under arms committed on moneychangers Rayburn Fraser and Osaffo Ward at America Street, Georgetown, on November 3, 2015.