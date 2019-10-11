PI commences into execution-style killing of “White Boy”, Magistrate recuses self

As the Preliminary Inquiry into the execution-style killing of 20-year-old Patrick Fraser, called “White Boy”, was set to commence on Thursday, the presiding Magistrate recused herself from the matter and as such, it was sent back to the Chief Magistrate for reassignment.

When the suspects, Kevin Rose, called “Boyo”, 20, of Diamond Housing Scheme, East Bank Demerara (EBD) and Shamar Moore, called “Frankie”, 23, of 108 Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) appeared in court, Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus made the announcement.

The charge against the two men stated that on May 9, 2019, at Bagotstown, EBD, while being in the company of others, they murdered Fraser during an attempted robbery.

It was reported that on the day in question, Fraser was shot twice while imbibing with friends in an abandoned yard, known as a “drug yard”, at Bagotstown.

Fraser, of Republic Park, EBD, was pronounced dead at the Diamond hospital. Investigators believed that the young man was executed.

The Police recovered a .32 spent shell, one warhead, a pair of slippers, and a white cap at the crime scene.

Rose recently served a four-year sentence for a gun-related charge and Moore served a nine-month sentence for a break and enter. Both men were recently released from prison, in April 2019.

The men are currently on remand for the heinous crime.