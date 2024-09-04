Phillipai to get $275M Secondary School

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand visited Phillipai on August 15, 2024, to mark the commencement of a transformative project for the community: the construction of the Phillipai Secondary School. The Minister’s visit included an engagement with local villagers and a ceremonial sod-turning event, signifying the official start of this pivotal development.

During her visit, Minister Manickchand engaged deeply with the community, addressing their concerns and discussing the positive impact the new school will have. She emphasized the government’s commitment to accessible and quality education through various initiatives, including the School Feeding Programme, which ensures that students receive nutritious meals to support their learning.

“We introduced the School Feeding Programme because we want to make sure your children learn. And we researched, and our research says that you cannot learn on an empty stomach. Sometimes parents find it hard and we know that. We started it in the mid-2000s when we were a heavily indebted poor country, and even then, we gave hot meals to Amerindian villages. Not Georgetown, but the Amerindian villages, and we became a model for the world. The World Bank used us as a country to show other countries how they can do that successfully,” the Minister explained.

In her address, Minister Manickchand also reinforced that the government’s commitment extends beyond mere words. “But I want you to understand that when we say we love you, it’s not just words, it’s action that change your lives,” she declared. She stressed that their approach focuses on tangible actions rather than elaborate rhetoric. “We don’t come with the fancy language, we come here very ordinary,” she said. “But every time you have an engagement with us, it’s an engagement that brings for you, goodness. Even when you don’t see us, we’re working for you.”

The Phillipai Secondary School, valued at G$275,230,000, is set to be a modern educational facility featuring three key blocks housing Home Economics and Visual Arts (VA) classrooms, designed to provide students with practical and creative learning experiences a well-equipped library, offering a vital resource for research and study, eight classrooms with essential sanitary facilities to ensure a comfortable and hygienic environment for students, among an administrative space an sick bay.

An initial mobilisation amount of G$82,569,000 has been allocated to kickstart the project, which is anticipated to be completed within eight months.

The new school will serve approximately 240 students from Phillipai and surrounding areas, including Amokokopai, Klaimalu, Wayalayeng, Chimanapai, Emoikeng, Chinoweing, and Wax Creek.

This development represents a significant advancement in local educational infrastructure and reflects the government’s ongoing dedication to enhancing educational opportunities for all.

