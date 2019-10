Former West Indies batsman Phil Simmons has been named head coach of the men’s senior team on a four-year contract, according to a CMC report.

The 56-year-old beat out Test legend Desmond Haynes and incumbent Floyd Reifer for the position, CMC reported.

Simmons led West Indies for 18 months before being dramatically sacked in September 2016 just five months after overseeing the Caribbean side’s capture of the Twenty20 World Cup in India.