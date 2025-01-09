Phase Two reconstruction of Thomas Lands Road to begin soon

Phase Two of the Thomas Lands Road project will commence soon to complement the other section that is nearing completion.

The second phase will see another 600 metres of the road being upgraded to accommodate the heavy traffic flow, especially during the peak hours of the day.

Like phase one, this second portion of the road will be upgraded to asphaltic concrete and will also use the geocell construction material.

The geocell is a three-dimensional cellular structure that is used to stabilise soil, prevent erosion and support heavy loads.

There will also be a pedestrian walkway to ensure safety is being practiced at all times.

The second phase will cost the government an estimated $813 million.

During an inspection of the road on Tuesday, the Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, assured commuters that although there will be an obstruction of traffic, measures will be put in place to accommodate them.

Taking into consideration the key agencies that are along that stretch of the road including the Civil Defence Commission (CDC) and the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Minister Edghill noted that there will be some amount of access to accommodate persons who cannot avoid using the road.

“Traffic might not be two-way, but it will flow to some extent because we know that road is an important artery. Everybody is going to have access, but at the same time we have to endure the little inconvenience that this development may cause for the long-term benefits,” the public works minister outlined.

Meanwhile, the ministry’s project engineer, Kester Hinds, noted that they are in the process of wrapping up phase one of the Thomas Lands Road.

Phase one was from Albert Street to Camp Street.

Engineers determined that the Thomas Lands Road was sinking on the western section, closer to the National Park. This caused a major traffic hazard for commuters.

However, with the entire throughfare being reconstructed, commuters will easy and efficient access to facilities in that area. (DPI)

