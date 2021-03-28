Phagwah demonstrates vibrant intertwining of Guyana’s rich diversity – ERC

The Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) takes this opportunity to extend to all

Guyanese, especially our Hindu brothers and sisters, greetings on the occasion of

Phagwah or Holi; a national holiday. Over time, this event has transcended

religious boundaries to become a truly and much anticipated national festival. It is

one that serves to bring Guyanese from all walks of life together as evident by the

sense of fun and frolic that have become its hallmark.

However, this year’s observances are hampered by COVID-19 and the

Commission urges all to celebrate with restraint, but internalize its significance.

Significant is its underlying messages of the triumph of good over evil as

exemplified by the story of Prahalad and which continues to be an inspiration for

the advancement of humanity.

Characteristic of this joyous occasion is the plethora of colours that mix and engulf

the landscape. That not only signifies the advent of spring and the blooming of

flowers, but in the context of our dear nation, a demonstration of the vibrant

intertwining of our rich diversity that creates that enviable and beautiful

kaleidoscope that defines who we are as a people.

It is a reflection of what can be achieved from a combination of efforts as we

endeavor together for the realization of our national motto. It is also demonstrative

of how as a nation we embrace our cultural diversity.

That therefore, offers pertinent lessons for us all and an impetus for increased and sustained efforts to build upon our strengths and improve on weaknesses. It allows for the

enhancement of our capacity to overcome inherent challenges to foster togetherness.

The Commission also takes this opportunity to urge utmost respect for the occasion

and for it to be observed and celebrated as advised by the authorities. Phagwah also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year; it therefore offers us all that opportunity to take stock in gauging our strengths and weaknesses and for the imbuing of a sense of renewal of our well-intended endeavours.

SHUBH HOLI TO ALL!