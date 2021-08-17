Persons with Disabilities welcome measures announced by President Ali

Full statement from the Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities

The Guyana Council of Organisations for Persons with Disabilities (GCOPD) wishes to commend His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali and the Government of Guyana for the timely initiative where cash grants of twenty five thousand dollars ($25,000) will be dispersed to recipients of “Public Assistance” and Persons With Disabilities (PWDs).

Additionally, the electricity one-month subsidy will benefit PWDs who are require to pay electricity charges.

It must be underscored that this initiative by His Excellency and his government is a significant one that will bring much needed financial relief to an impoverished marginalized community.

It must be highlighted that the majority of PWDs did not benefit from the COVID-19 cash grant that was given at the end of last year. The GCOPD is pleased that this new cash relief measure is specific and targeted to the community of PWDs.

As an umbrella body for twenty four (24) Disable People Organisations (DPOs) across Guyana, GCOPD is appreciative of the various measures implemented by His Excellency and his government to enhance the lives of PWDs since assuming office in August 2020. We are optimistic for the future of PWDs in Guyana, and we pledge our partnership with the government to promote and fulfill the rights of PWDs.