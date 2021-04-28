Persons who bribe police officers must also be held accountable – President

In addressing concerns about corruption in the Guyana Police Force, President Dr Irfaan Ali has said the issue must be dealt with holistically.

He said while authorities are working to clamp down on corruption among police officers, those who seek to bribe law enforcement officials must also be held accountable.

“Both sides of the equation we have to look at,” the Head of State posited.

According to him, there needs to be a new oversight mechanism where the use of technology will become more related to the job of police officers.

Moreover, he assured that the smart city programme will come fully onstream very shortly.

Furthermore, the President committed to providing the necessary resources to help the Police Force is transformed to respond to the needs of a modern society.