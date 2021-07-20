Persons still trying to falsely obtain Covid-19 vaccination cards

Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony says authorities are still observing instances where individuals are trying to falsely obtain Covid-19 vaccination cards even though they are unvaccinated.

“There are a few people who don’t want to take vaccines but they’ll try to get a card and we are not going to allow that to happen. You must get your vaccine if you’re going to get your vaccination card,” Dr Anthony posited.

He noted that these persons are trying to falsely obtain vaccination cards by claiming that they have misplaced their original document.

However, the Health Minister explained that if someone has genuinely misplaced their card, there is an established process in place to receive a replacement.

“If there are any persons who claim they misplaced their vaccination cards, then we will have to go through our records to see if it’s a genuine case or if somebody is trying to fake it,” he explained.