Persons living with down syndrome present higher risk of contracting COVID

Health Minister Dr. Frank Anthony on Thursday related those who are suffering from down syndrome disease are at a higher risk of contracting the Corona Virus Disease (COVID 19).

The Minister stated that this is due to the fact that most of these patients have a number of comorbidities.

“We have a few patients with down syndrome in the country and they are at a higher risk because down syndrome itself, person with this particular disease would have a number of problems.”

“So, they’re more prone to have heart problems, problems with their digestive tract, some of them would have problems with leukemia…these patients generally would have what we would call a number of comorbidities.”

He noted that due to this it is very important that these persons get fully vaccinated.

“Therefore, if they are not vaccinated and they get covid they will have the more severe form of the disease, so it’s absolutely essential that this category of patients should get vaccinated.”

For the young patients with down syndrome who are not eligible for vaccination, Minister Anthony urged that they take all necessary precautions and follow the official Covid 19 guidelines.

Meanwhile, they are currently 1168 active cases across Guyana after 75 new cases were detected within the last 24 hours.

Thus far, 429,643 or 83.8 per cent of the adult population have received the first dose of a Covid vaccine while 323,662 or 63.1 per cent have received a second dose of the Covid vaccine.

For the 12 to 17 age cohort, 33,261 or 45.6 per cent have received a first dose of the Pfizer vaccines and 23,873 or 32.7 per cent have received both doses. For booster doses, 47,555 persons have received their jabs.