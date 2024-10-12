Persons can now apply for Schengen visas in Guyana

With effect from October 21, residents of Guyana would be able to apply for Schengen visas in Georgetown, specifically for travel to France.

This was announced on Friday evening by the Delegation of the European Union in Guyana via its social media pages.

This new service would be available twice a month, with the first sessions being scheduled for October 21 and 22. Previously, Guyanese had to travel to Suriname in order to process visas for entry into a number of European countries.

Applicants are required to complete their applications online via the France Visas portal under the Suriname section, and must book an appointment online before visiting the Consulate of France in Georgetown, located at 46 First Avenue, Subryanville, to submit their applications. The necessary documents include a completed and signed visa application form, a receipt of the online submission, a valid passport, a photo, the supporting documents outlined on the France Visas website, the visa fee, and a pre-stamped FeDex envelope for the passport’s return from Suriname.

This new option simplifies the process for Guyanese travellers by allowing them to apply locally without needing to travel abroad, offering easier access to visas for France and other Schengen countries.

The processing of Schengen visas in Guyana was first announced by the Head of the European Delegation to Guyana, Ambassador Rene Van Nes, back in March of this year. He had initially told this publication that this service would become available following the opening of a French Embassy here.

A Schengen visa entitles non-Europeans to travel to Slovenia and any of the other 26 Schengen countries, including Austria, Belgium, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, for a stay of up to 90 days.

President Dr Irfaan Ali had previously lamented that one of the biggest hindrances to doing business between Guyana and the EU is the visa processing procedure that requires Guyanese to travel to Suriname. This, he had argued at several forums, could be remedied if the same service provided in the neighbouring Dutch nation could be provided in Georgetown.

In fact, Guyana is also pushing for visa-free travel to Schengen countries, and according to the Head of State, at least five EU countries have agreed to sponsor this bid.

“In terms of the removal of the visa, you have to have sponsoring countries, and I’m very pleased to tell you that we have at least five countries that have agreed to sponsor us to begin the process within the EU itself,” President Ali had told reporters in July 2023.

However, President Ali had explained that for Guyana to be fully equipped to gain Schengen visa-free travel, the country’s passport must be improved and upgraded.

With the impending opening of an Embassy in Georgetown next year, France will be the first EU country with this level of diplomatic representation in Guyana.

The opening of the Embassy, a joint communiqué by Guyana and France had outlined, would boost the development of cooperation in various sectors, including on the economy, and priority areas for Guyana where French companies hold renowned expertise. The Embassy would also contribute to strengthening ties between Guyana and French Guiana, as well as French relations with the Caribbean Community (Caricom), which is headquartered in Georgetown, the communiqué added.

