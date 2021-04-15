Persons 18 years and older can access Covid-19 vaccines from tomorrow

The Government’s countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme will now become available to persons who are 18 years and older from tomorrow.

The announcement was made via a social media post by Dr Leslie Ramsammy who is advisor to the Health Minister.

“We go to all age groups starting at age 18 and above as of tomorrow for COVID -19 vaccination,” Dr Ramsammy said.

The fixed sites for COVID-19 vaccination are:

Region Sites 1 Mabaruma Regional Hospital Port Kaituma District Hospital Matthew’s Ridge Hospital Waramuri Health Centre Manawarin Health Centre Kumaka District Hospital Kwebanna Health Centre Suddie Regional Hospital Charity Hospital Anna Regina Health Centre Supernaam Health Centre Hust Diren Health Centre Queenstown Health Centre Oscar Joseph Hospital 3 Parika Health Centre Goed Intent Health Centre Versailles Health Centre Den Amstel Health Centre West Demerara Hospital 4 Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC ) Enmore Polyclinic Diamond Diagnostic Centre Vaccination Centre (Brickdam) Unity Health Centre Clonbrook Health Centre Herstelling Health Centre Melanie Health Centre BV Health Centre Lusignan Health Centre Eccles Health Centre Soesdyke Health Centre Private Hospitals Davis Memorial Hospital St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Woodlands Hospital 5 Fort Wellington District Hospital Bushlot Health Centre Mahicony Health Centre High Dam Health Centre Rosignol Health Centre 6 New Amsterdam Hospital Skeldon Hospital No. 47 Village Health Centre Port Mourant Health Centre Bothers Health Centre 7 Bartica Health Centre 8 Mahdia Hospital Kato (Rovering Team) 9 Lethem Hospital Annai Health Centre Aishalton Hospital Sandcreek Health Centre 10 Linden Hospital Kwakwani Health Centre One Mile Health Centre Amelia’s Ward Health Centre