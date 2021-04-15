Persons 18 years and older can access Covid-19 vaccines from tomorrow

0

The Government’s countrywide Covid-19 vaccination programme will now become available to persons who are 18 years and older from tomorrow.

The announcement was made via a social media post by Dr Leslie Ramsammy who is advisor to the Health Minister.

“We go to all age groups starting at age 18 and above as of tomorrow for COVID -19 vaccination,” Dr Ramsammy said.

The fixed sites for COVID-19 vaccination are:

 

Region Sites
1 Mabaruma Regional Hospital
Port Kaituma District Hospital
Matthew’s Ridge Hospital
Waramuri Health  Centre
Manawarin Health Centre
Kumaka District Hospital
Kwebanna Health Centre
Suddie Regional Hospital
Charity  Hospital
Anna Regina Health Centre
Supernaam Health Centre
Hust Diren Health Centre
Queenstown Health Centre
Oscar Joseph Hospital
3
Parika Health Centre
Goed Intent Health Centre
Versailles Health Centre
Den Amstel Health  Centre
West Demerara Hospital
4 Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC )
Enmore Polyclinic
Diamond Diagnostic Centre
Vaccination Centre (Brickdam)
Unity Health Centre
Clonbrook Health Centre
Herstelling Health Centre
Melanie Health Centre
BV Health Centre
Lusignan Health Centre
Eccles Health Centre
Soesdyke  Health Centre
 Private Hospitals
Davis Memorial Hospital
St. Joseph Mercy Hospital
Woodlands Hospital
5 Fort Wellington District Hospital
Bushlot Health Centre
Mahicony Health Centre
High Dam Health Centre
Rosignol Health Centre
6 New Amsterdam Hospital
Skeldon Hospital
No. 47 Village Health Centre
Port Mourant Health Centre
Bothers Health Centre
7 Bartica Health Centre
8 Mahdia Hospital
Kato (Rovering Team)
9 Lethem Hospital
Annai Health Centre
Aishalton Hospital
Sandcreek Health Centre
10 Linden  Hospital
Kwakwani Health Centre
One Mile Health Centre
Amelia’s Ward Health Centre

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR