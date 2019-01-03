Perry Holloway fmr US Ambassador appointed Guyana Goldfields VP

Just after his tour of duty to Guyana as United States Ambassador concluded, it is now being announced that Perry Holloway has been appointed as Senior Vice President (VP) of the Guyana Goldfields Inc.

The announcement was made via the company’s webpage which revealed that Holloway assumed his new role on January 1, 2019.

“We are very pleased that Perry will be joining our team,” stated Scott Caldwell, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO). “He brings to the table an intimate working knowledge of Guyana, the government and its people from his time as the U.S. Ambassador. This experience will complement the excellent platform the Company has already established in the areas of government relations, corporate social responsibility and program management.”

Holloway has some 30 years international experience in Latin America and the Caribbean focusing on government relations, business advocacy, program management, development, and security.

In addition to serving Guyana as an Ambassador, Holloway who hold a masters in International Business Science and one in National Resource Strategy also served Colombia, El Salvador, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Paraguay, and Afghanistan in the same position.

Holloway noted his enthusiasm in working with the Goldfields team stating that he wants to ensure that the company continues to contribute to Guyana’s economy as it is presently doing.

“I saw firsthand how the work of Guyana Goldfields has contributed positively to the Guyanese economy and its people with gold currently being the primary driver of economic growth. I look forward to now being directly involved with this work and further strengthening the Company’s in-country relationships to the benefit of both the Company and the people of Guyana” Holloway said.

Holloway will reportedly be focused on all activities involving the government of Guyana as well as matters relating to in-country management and corporate social responsibility.