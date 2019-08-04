Pepper sauce, mirrors among illicit items found at Mazaruni Prison

A joint search carried out on Saturday at the Mazaruni Prison, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), has unearthed a number of prohibited items including pepper sauce and mirrors.

The search was conducted between 07:00h and 10:45h today (Saturday, August 3, 2019) by the Guyana Police Force and the Guyana Prisons Service.

Among the illicit items found were: 11 bottles of pepper sauce, 13 lighters, five cellular phones, two cell phone batteries, 40 razor blades, three scissors, 17 improvised weapons, seven pieces of sand paper, 15 nails, 10 mirrors, 15 metal spoons, seven packs of playing cards and 17 smoking utensils.