People joining PPP not ‘sell-outs’; they’re smart, want progress – Jagdeo

Former supporters of the main opposition parties, People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and the Alliance For Change (AFC) have been criticised for switching their support to the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

Recently, James Bond of the PNC switched sides, leading to accusations from opposition leaders of him being a “sellout”; other accusations have been hurled at him and other members who have withdrawn their support from the opposition.

At a press conference on Thursday, General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) Dr Bharrat Jagdeo noted that those joining his party are only looking for better opportunities.

“It is not because they’re sellouts, it is because they’re thinking people, smart people and they believe in freedom and they have choices,” he said.

Jagdeo noted that his party has registered 1500 young people as part of its youth arm recently and has shown that is has place for youths to elevate. Pointing to the presence of young ministers in the current and previous PPP Governments along with the age of presidential candidates selected by his party, the General Secretary said “they see in this party they can rise with hard work.”

“A lot of people are coming to us not because they’re selling out anybody, but because they are smart people, they think for themselves – young bright Afro- Guyanese and older ones too –they believe in making choices for themselves, they’re ambitious, they’re persuaded by arguments, they can think logically,” he added.

According to Jagdeo, the opposition parties lack vision and have shown that when given a chance to be in government prior to 1992 and again from 2015 to 2020, they cannot deliver.

“Even if they support you, you do nothing for their cause,” he said to the opposition.

As politicians prepare for elections later this year, the political parties have already begun discussing their plans. However, Jagdeo noted that even now, the opposition lacks vision and a proper plan for the country.

“They want to double the children’s grant one week and then link it to attendance the next week…they’re just all over the place,” he contended.

“They can’t give a coherent view for the oil and gas sector…they say when they come in the office, they will review the PSA and then decide what to do.”

