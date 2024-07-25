Pensioner succumbs to injuries from Bartica fire

The pensioner, who received severe injuries in a house fire at Bartica, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni), has died.

Dead is Albert Hopkinson, also known as “Major”, who was in his 90s.

The fire destroyed the house located at Sixth Street and Third Avenue on Thursday.

The man’s daughter managed to escape the burning building with minor injuries but her father – who is said to be bedridden – had to be rescued.

He was taken to the Bartica Hospital for medical attention but was later air-dashed to the Georgetown Public Hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.

Meanwhile, the local Fire Service was prompt in responding to the blaze. The firemen successfully ousted the fire and prevented it from spreading to nearby structures.

Investigations are continuing into the cause of the fire.

The building destroyed is known by locals as the ‘Old Hopkinson House’ which previously housed a popular taxi service.

