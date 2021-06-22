Pensioner killed in Essequibo River boat collision

An 87-year-old man of Karrau Village, Essequibo River is now dead after a passenger boat collided with his boat in the Essequibo River.

The dead man has been identified as Richard Bowens.

According to the Police, the incident occurred at about 10:45h on Monday.

Based on reports, the passenger boat, captained by 50-year-old Jules Benjamin of Parika, East Bank Essequibo left the Parika Stelling with 23 passengers en route to Bartica. He reported that he saw Bowens’ boat, which was being powered by a 15HP outboard engine, about 700 metres in front of him heading in the direction of Bartica.

The man further related that as he was approaching the smaller vessel, the now dead man suddenly changed course resulting in the collision.

Bowens’ engine fell off the stern of the boat and into the water. A nearby boat then rendered assistance to the injured pensioner and transported him to the Bartica Hospital where he succumbed while receiving medical attention.

The body is awaiting post mortem examination and Maritime Administration has been engaged.

Benjamin is in custody assisting with the investigation.