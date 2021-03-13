Pensioner killed in ECD accident

A 73-year-old woman is now dead after she was struck down on the Annandale Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD), early this morning.

She has been identified as Miriam Johnson of Lot 8 Eastville Housing Scheme, ECD.

The accident occurred just about 06:00h on Saturday when motorcar PRR 6925, driven by a 22-year-old fisherman, collided with her.

Initial enquires have revealed that the car was proceeding east along the northern side of the Annandale Public Road. The driver reportedly told the Police that he observed Johnson standing in the centre of the road and as he was approaching, she ran north across the road into his path causing the left side front of his vehicle to collided with her.

As a result of the collision, Johnson fell onto the road surface where she received injuries to her head and other parts of the body.

She was picked up in an unconscious state by public-spirited citizens and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver is in Police custody assisting with investigations.