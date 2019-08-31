Pensioner killed in EBD accident

Police on the East Bank of Demerara are investigating the death of an elderly man who struck down and killed by a motor car.

The accident occurred around 22:30h on the Garden of Eden Public Road, EBD.

The dead man has been identified as 71-year-old James Agustus of Second Dam, Garden of Eden.

According to police reports, the vehicle, PKK 6734, was proceeding north (towards Georgetown) when Agustus allegedly ran from the eastern side of the road over to the west and ended up in the path of the motor car.

After being struck down, the injured man was picked up and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre, where he was pronounced dead on arrival (DOA).

Neighbours told INews that the pensioner lived alone and used to do handy work around the community.

Meanwhile, Police say the driver of the car, a 26-year-old resident of Sarah Johnanna, EBD, is in custody. A breathalyzer test was conducted and no trace of alcohol found. Nevertheless, he is assisting with the investigation.