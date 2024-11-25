Pensioner killed in early morning accident on EBD road

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at about 06:19hrs this morning (Monday, 25th November 2024), on the Western Carriageway of Peters Hall public road, East Bank Demerara, in the vicinity of the Harbour Bridge.

The accident involved Motor Lorry #GAC 6742, owned and driven by Arif Hussain, a 32-year-old from Annandale and pedestrian Sheik Hassan (now-deceased), a 78-year-old of Lot 69 Herstelling, East Bank Demerara.

The lorry was proceeding north along Peters Hall public road and as the lorry was near the Harbour Bridge, Police ranks were engaging in the direction of Traffic, calling on the northbound traffic to proceed. The pedestrian crossed the road from west to east in front of the lorry and, in doing so, the front of the lorry collided with him.

As a result of the collision, he fell onto the road surface and the lorry ‘rolled’ over the pedestrian and crushed his head.

The Ambulance Service was summoned to the scene, which arrived shortly after with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians headed by K. Boyce who checked and examined the pedestrian and pronounced him dead at the scene.

--- ---