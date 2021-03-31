Pensioner found dead in West Berbice house

The body of 68-year-old Surojdeo Deochand was this afternoon found in his house at Number Three Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB).

Deochand was the neighbour of the Henry family, whose son Joel and his cousin Isaiah were last year found murdered in the backlands of Cotton Tree Village, WCB.

Details surrounding the death of Deochand remain unclear.

A relative had gone to visit the pensioner when the discovery was made.

Deochand was found in a pool of blood and several chop wounds were seen about his body.

Police say no arrests have been made.