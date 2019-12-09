Pensioner drowns at Kwakwani Waterfront

The body of a pensioner was this morning found floating in the Upper Berbice River in the vicinity of the Kwakwani Waterfront in Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Leon Williams was suspected to have drowned sometime between Sunday evening and Monday morning.

INews understands that on Sunday night, the police received an anonymous call about a disorderly behaviour in the community.

At the time, Williams was armed with a cutlass and said to be under the influence of alcohol.

Upon seeing the police, Williams reportedly jumped in the river.

According to sources, the police reported that searches were made for the man, but he was not found.

It was not until Monday morning that the man’s body was discovered by residents.

The police responded to the scene and the body was fished out of the river. He was then transported to the Kwakwani Hospital where he was seen and examined by a doctor who pronounced him dead on arrival.